New ‘Cloverfield’ film in the works from director Babak Anvari

A new installment in the Cloverfield franchise is in development at Paramount Pictures, according to reports.

Babak Anvari, best known for directing horror films Under The Shadow and 2019’s Wounds, is set to direct the project from a script written by Joe Barton (Giri/Haji). J.J. Abrams will produce with his production company Bad Robot, alongside Hannah Minghella and Jon Cohen.

Matt Reeves, the director of the original 2008 found-footage monster film, is on board as an executive producer, along with Bryan Burk and original writer Drew Goddard.

According to Deadline, it’s unknown whether this new installment is a traditional sequel or an anthology piece set within the Cloverfield universe.

Following the success of the original, the Cloverfield franchise has spawned two additional films; 2016’s 10 Cloverfield Lane, directed by Dan Trachtenberg and starring Mary Elizabeth Winstead and John Goodman, and 2018’s The Cloverfield Paradox.

The original Cloverfield followed six New York City residents as they attempt to flee a monster invasion. It was widely praised for its use of the found-footage style and was bolstered by a viral marketing campaign ahead of its release.

Reports of another installment in the franchise emerged in January last year, which stated Abrams had signed on to produce a new project in the same universe.

Since Cloverfield, director Reeves has helmed 2010’s Let Me In, Dawn Of The Planet Of The Apes, War For The Planet Of The Apes and The Batman starring Robert Pattinson.