New documentary about Pete Doherty to premiere at Zurich Film Festival

A new documentary about Pete Doherty has been announced, and will premiere at next month’s Zurich Film Festival.

Peter Doherty — Stranger In My Own Skin is directed by the singer’s wife Katia deVidas and will be presented in-person by the singer, who will also perform at the event.

Zurich Film Festival 2023 is to be held between September 28 and October 8.

The festival’s artistic director Christian Jungen said in a statement of the new film: “The biopic chronicles the British rockstar who, after reaching the pinnacle of his career, sinks into the depths of a serious drug addiction.

“His wife, director and musician Katia deVidas, followed the wild life of the Libertines frontman at close quarters for over 10 years. We’re looking forward to welcoming them both to Zurich.”

Last summer, Doherty released his memoir A Likely Lad. A synopsis of the book promises “Doherty’s version of the story – the genuine man behind the fame and infamy. This is a rock memoir like no other.”

It adds: “In A Likely Lad, Doherty explores his darkest moments. With astonishing frankness – and his trademark wit and humour – he takes us inside decadent parties, substance-fuelled nights, prison and his self-destruction. Doherty also reflects on the turbulent relationships with various significant people in his life across the years.

“He discusses poetry, Paris, philosophy, politics, the music business and his key influences (from Hancock to Baudelaire). There is humour, warmth, insight, baleful reflection and a defiant sense of triumph.”