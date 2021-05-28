New documentary shows The Beatles’ longstanding love affair with India

A new documentary on The Beatles‘ time in India will premiere in the UK in June.

The Beatles and India is a historical chronicle of the band’s deep and influential relationship with the country that has existed for over 50 years.

The film is co-helmed by first-time director Ajoy Bose, author of Across The Universe – The Beatles In India. It will comprise of rare archival footage, recordings and photographs, eye-witness accounts and expert comments along with location shoots across India. Cultural researcher Pete Compton is also on directing duty.

It will premiere in the UK on June 6th as part of the Tongues On Fire UK Asian Film Festival ahead of a full release in autumn.

Its broader release will coincide with ‘The Beatles and India: Songs Inspired by the Film’, a companion album of interpretations of Beatles songs from contemporary Indian artists. The covers will be of songs that the band were inspired to write from their time in India. Find the full track listing below:

The first single from ‘The Beatles and India’ has been released, and features Indian singer-songwriter Nikhil D’Souza performing ‘India, India’, John Lennon’s ode to the country.

Listen to the track below.

1. Tomorrow Never Knows – Kissnuka

2. Mother Nature’s Son – Karsh Kale / Benny Dayal

3. Gimme Some Truth – Soulmate

4. Across The Universe – Tejas / Maalavika Manoj

5. Everybody’s Got Something To Hide (Except Me And My Monkey) – Rohan Rajadhyaksha

6. I Will – Shibani Dandekar

7. Julia – Dhruv Ghanekar

8. Child Of Nature – Anupam Roy

9. The Inner Light – Anoushka Shankar / Karsh Kale

10. The Continuing Story Of Bungalow Bill – Raaga Trippin

11. Back In The USSR – Karsh Kale / Farhan Ahktar

12. I’m So Tired – Lisa Mishra

13. Sexy Sadie – Siddharth Basrur

14. Martha My Dear – Nikhil D’Souza

15. Norwegian Wood (This Bird Has Flown) – Parekh & Singh

16. Revolution – Vishal Dadlani

17. Love You To – Dhruv Ghanekar

18. Dear Prudence – Karsh Kale / Monica Dogra

19. India, India – Nikhil D’Souza

Other Beatles projects in the works include The Beatles: Get Back, a documentary from The Lord Of The Rings director Peter Jackson, which aims to “take audiences back in time to The Beatles’ intimate recording sessions during a pivotal moment in music history”. It will be released on August 27.