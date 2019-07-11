New ‘Hakuna Matata’ clip from ‘The Lion King’ divides fans – watch

What do you think?

A new clip shared from the forthcoming The Lion King live action movie has received mixed reactions from fans.

A snippet of ‘Hakuna Matata’, one of the Disney original’s most well-known songs, was aired during Donald Glover’s (Simba) appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live earlier this week.

In the clip, the CGI Simba frolics through the jungle with Timon (voiced by Billy Eichner) and Pumbaa (Seth Rogen) while singing the catchy tune.

But some fans have taken issue with the clip, labelling it “uncanny and uncomfortable”. One social media user posted a video of himself mouthing along lifelessly to the song in sardonic riposte.

It’s not all bad criticism, though, with some fans praising Glover’s singing.

“Bess [sic] your ears with Donald Glover absolutely killing the end of @disneylionking Hakuna Matata”, one fan wrote, while another said: “Idk wtf y’all were expecting with this Lion King movie. U knew it was gonna be a realistic lion w/ his realistic common warthog & slender tailed meerkat singing Hakuna Matata. u rly thought CGI Simba was about to swing from a purple vine into a pool of water & come out w an Afro?”

Meanwhile, Chance The Rapper has confirmed that he has a small role in the upcoming Disney remake after being recommended for the part by Glover, who is his close friend and collaborator.

Set for release next week (July 19), the CGI/photo-realistic remake of the 1994 film features the voices of Glover, Beyoncé, Seth Rogen and many others.