Check out a new image from Edgar Wright’s ‘Last Night in Soho’

A new image from Edgar Wright’s upcoming film Last Night in Soho has just been released – check it out below.
The film was initially due for release last September, but was delayed in light of the ongoing pandemic. It’s currently eyeing an April release.
- Read more: ‘Soundtrack Of My Life: Edgar Wright
Anya Taylor-Joy (The Queen’s Gambit) is set to play the lead in Wright’s psychological thriller, as a young girl in 1960s London who meets her idol, a singer, before things unravel.
Check out the image shared by Total Film here:
Last Night in Soho is also set to star Thomasin McKenzie and Matt Smith, and was co-written by 1917 screenwriter Krysty Wilson-Cairns.
Wright, who also directed Shaun of the Dead and Baby Driver, has already found his subsequent project, as he will be adapting the recently released sci-fi novel Set My Heart to Five.
The story takes place “in an all-too human 2054”, and follows an android named Jared who works as a dentist and learns about love via 80s and 90s movies.
Elsewhere, Edgar Wright shared a list of his 100 favourite comedies for the movie-based social network Letterboxd during the first coronavirus lockdown last March.
“To get you through these tough times, please enjoy a generous helping of some of my favourite screen comedies that I’ve enjoyed over the years,” Wright said.
Last Night in Soho is due to be released in cinemas on April 23, 2021. There is no word yet on whether the film will be delayed again in light of current cinema closures.