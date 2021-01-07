Check out a new image from Edgar Wright’s ‘Last Night in Soho’

A new image from Edgar Wright’s upcoming film Last Night in Soho has just been released – check it out below.

The film was initially due for release last September, but was delayed in light of the ongoing pandemic. It’s currently eyeing an April release.

Anya Taylor-Joy (The Queen’s Gambit) is set to play the lead in Wright’s psychological thriller, as a young girl in 1960s London who meets her idol, a singer, before things unravel.

Check out the image shared by Total Film here: