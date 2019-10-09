Disney plot live-action remake of ‘Inspector Gadget’

Developing the new version of the 1983 classic

Disney is developing a new live-action Inspector Gadget movie with Saturday Night Live writers Mikey Day and Streeter Seidell also on board.

The TV series was originally released back in 1983, and comes as one of a host of recent Disney re-boots.

The new Inspector Gadget will also see Dan Lin and Jonathan Eirich, who worked on the recent Aladdin remake, on board as producers.

Over the years, there have been a number of spin-offs of Inspector Gadget, and Disney produced a live-action remake in 1999, with Matthew Broderick starring as Gadget. A launch date has yet to be announced for the new version.

Disney are set to unveil their new subscription service, Disney+, this November. One of the main titles announced for the service so far is a reboot of Home Alone, while new versions of Night at the Museum, Cheaper by the Dozen and Diary of a Wimpy Kid are also in the works.

Earlier this year, Disney announced that over 25 original series and 10 original films, documentaries and specials are slated for release over the first year of Disney+’s launch. These include the Star Wars spin-off series The Mandalorian, two Toy Story-based projects (titled Forky Asks a Question and Lamp Life) and the documentary series The World According to Jeff Goldblum.