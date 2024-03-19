Aaron Taylor-Johnson reportedly offered James Bond role

The role of James Bond has reportedly been offered to Aaron Taylor-Johnson.

Following years of speculation surrounding who would portray the iconic secret agent, after Daniel Craig’s exit from the franchise in 2021, it has now been confirmed who is set to take on the prestigious role in the next instalment.

Kick-Ass and Tenet star Taylor-Johnson has been selected to play the next Bond, with EON Productions having reportedly offered him the job.

According to The Sun, a source has said: “Bond is Aaron’s job, should he wish to accept it. The formal offer is on the table and they are waiting to hear back.”

The source continued: “As far as EON is concerned, Aaron is going to sign his contract in the coming days and they can start preparing for the big announcement.”

Taylor-Johnson was just one of the actors being rumoured as possible 007s, with many hoping for Idris Elba to take the role, and Henry Cavill being a strong contender.

Back in August, the Angus, Thongs And Perfect Snogging star spoke with Esquire about the possibility of the role, but his response remained vague: “I just focus on the things I can have in my hands right now. What’s in front of me right now.”

The previous Bond actor, Craig, starred as the charming spy in five movies, spanning from 2006 (Casino Royale) to 2021 (No Time To Die). For his performance in Casino Royale, the Knives Out star earned a BAFTA nomination for Best Actor.

In other news, the actor’s wife Sam Taylor-Johnson has directed the upcoming Amy Winehouse biopic, Back To Black, starring Marisa Abela as the late singer.

The biopic, which also stars Jack O’Connell and Eddie Marsan, is set for a UK and Ireland release on April 12.