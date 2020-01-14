New ‘Morbius’ trailer features the wrong Spider-Man

Jared Leto stars in Spider-Man spin-off Morbius, but the first teaser trailer nods to everyone’s favourite friendly neighbourhood Spider-Man across confused timelines.

The footage sees Leto’s character coming to be, as a biochemist describing his rare blood disease and searching for a cure, preparing his own origin story.

Rather than simply featuring a Tom Holland or Toby Maguire cameo, as Michael Morbius lives in the same world as Peter Parker, Leto as Morbius walks past a mural with a picture of Spider-Man and a graffiti scrawl saying ‘MURDERER’. Watch the trailer here:

The insult would refer to the end of Spider-Man: Far From Home, in which Parker is accused of killing Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal).

But the confusion comes from the fact that the photo used on the mural is from the Sam Raimi era of films – as the superhero’s suit was given a new look when Tom Holland took over the role.

Some fans have even recognised that the exact image is the one used as a load-screen in Sony’s PlayStation 4 game.

Hmm…where have I seen that sweet Spidey suit before…?

🤔😉 #Morbius pic.twitter.com/vqukGbZ29R — Bill Rosemann (@BillRosemann) January 13, 2020

When it comes to image rights within the realms of everything to do with Disney and Marvel, authorisations are somewhat murky – which could suggest that Sony might not be fully authorised to reproduce images from the later Spider-Man titles yet.

Morbius stars Jared Leto alongside Matt Smith, Adria Arjona, Jared Harris, Al Madrigal and Tyrese Gibson.

The film is currently slated for a 31 July 2020 release date.