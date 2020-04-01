The full slate of titles coming to Netflix UK this April has been released.

Spanning Netflix Original TV shows and licensed movies including seminal ’80s teen movies from John Hughes, the list has plenty to keep you busy during the lockdown.

The second season of Ricky Gervais’ comedy After Life was confirmed in April 2019, only a month after the first season premiered. It’ll be arriving on Netflix towards the end of the month.

The final batch of Studio Ghibli films reaches the site worldwide today (April 1), including The Wind Rises, Howl’s Moving Castle, Ponyo and When Marnie Was There.

Also coming to the site, Netflix Original movies include the Chris Hemsworth-starring vehicle Extraction and romcom Rich in Love.

Here’s the full list of titles new on Netflix this April:

Netflix Originals

TV shows

1 April

The Iliza Shlesinger Sketch Show

Nailed It! season 4

Sunderland ‘Til I Die season 2

6 April

The Big Show Show

7 April

Terrace House: Tokyo 2019-2020

10 April

School Life

The Trial

15 April

The Big Family Cooking Showdown season 2

Outer Banks

16 April

Fary: Hexagone season 2

Fauda​ season 3

17 April

#blackAF

Too Hot to Handle​

20 April

Cooked with Cannabis

The Midnight Gospel

22 April

Absurd Planet​

Win the Wilderness ​

23 April

The House of Flowers season 3

24 April

After Life season 2

27 April

Never Have I Ever​

29 April

Extracurricul​ar

Summertime

30 April

Drifting Dragons

The Forest of Love: Deep Cut​

The Victim’s Game

Films

3 April

Coffee & Kareem

Money Heist: The Phenomenon

10 April

Love Wedding Repeat

The Main Event

School Life

Tigertail

Time to Hunt

17 April

Betonrausch​

Earth and Blood​

Legado en los huesos​

Rising High

Sergio

22 April

El silencio del pantano

The Plagues of Breslau

The Willoughbys

24 April

Extraction​

30 April

Dangerous Lies​

Rich in Love​

Licensed content

Films

1 April

The Adventures of Tintin

American Beauty

Beerfest

Big Night

Blades of Glory

Dumb and Dumber

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off

Firewall

Fool’s Gold

From Up on Poppy Hill

Ghost Town

Howl’s Moving Castle

Julian Schanbel: A Private Portrait

Ladies in Black

A Man Apart

A New York Winter’s Tale

Pom Poko

Ponyo

Sethem Aayiram Pon

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

The Town

Troy

Whisper of the Heart

When Marnie Was There

When the Game Stands Tall

The Wind Rises

2 April

Violet Evergarden: Eternity and the Auto Memory Doll

9 April

Welcome to Mercy

10 April

Brian Banks

Child’s Play

11 April

Code 8

Night Hunter

14 April

A Champion Heart

15 April

The LEGO Ninjago Movie

TV

1 April

Community season 1-6

Pokemon the Series: Sun & Moon season 3 – Ultra Legends

9 April

Hi Score Girl season 2

22 April

Peaky Blinders series 5

26 April

The Last Kingdom series 4​