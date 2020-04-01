The full slate of titles coming to Netflix UK this April has been released.
Spanning Netflix Original TV shows and licensed movies including seminal ’80s teen movies from John Hughes, the list has plenty to keep you busy during the lockdown.
The second season of Ricky Gervais’ comedy After Life was confirmed in April 2019, only a month after the first season premiered. It’ll be arriving on Netflix towards the end of the month.
The final batch of Studio Ghibli films reaches the site worldwide today (April 1), including The Wind Rises, Howl’s Moving Castle, Ponyo and When Marnie Was There.
Also coming to the site, Netflix Original movies include the Chris Hemsworth-starring vehicle Extraction and romcom Rich in Love.
Here’s the full list of titles new on Netflix this April:
Netflix Originals
TV shows
1 April
The Iliza Shlesinger Sketch Show
Nailed It! season 4
Sunderland ‘Til I Die season 2
6 April
The Big Show Show
7 April
Terrace House: Tokyo 2019-2020
10 April
School Life
The Trial
15 April
The Big Family Cooking Showdown season 2
Outer Banks
16 April
Fary: Hexagone season 2
Fauda season 3
17 April
#blackAF
Too Hot to Handle
20 April
Cooked with Cannabis
The Midnight Gospel
22 April
Absurd Planet
Win the Wilderness
23 April
The House of Flowers season 3
24 April
After Life season 2
27 April
Never Have I Ever
29 April
Extracurricular
Summertime
30 April
Drifting Dragons
The Forest of Love: Deep Cut
The Victim’s Game
Films
3 April
Coffee & Kareem
Money Heist: The Phenomenon
10 April
Love Wedding Repeat
The Main Event
School Life
Tigertail
Time to Hunt
17 April
Betonrausch
Earth and Blood
Legado en los huesos
Rising High
Sergio
22 April
El silencio del pantano
The Plagues of Breslau
The Willoughbys
24 April
Extraction
30 April
Dangerous Lies
Rich in Love
Licensed content
Films
1 April
The Adventures of Tintin
American Beauty
Beerfest
Big Night
Blades of Glory
Dumb and Dumber
Ferris Bueller’s Day Off
Firewall
Fool’s Gold
From Up on Poppy Hill
Ghost Town
Howl’s Moving Castle
Julian Schanbel: A Private Portrait
Ladies in Black
A Man Apart
A New York Winter’s Tale
Pom Poko
Ponyo
Sethem Aayiram Pon
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
The Town
Troy
Whisper of the Heart
When Marnie Was There
When the Game Stands Tall
The Wind Rises
2 April
Violet Evergarden: Eternity and the Auto Memory Doll
9 April
Welcome to Mercy
10 April
Brian Banks
Child’s Play
11 April
Code 8
Night Hunter
14 April
A Champion Heart
15 April
The LEGO Ninjago Movie
TV
1 April
Community season 1-6
Pokemon the Series: Sun & Moon season 3 – Ultra Legends
9 April
Hi Score Girl season 2
22 April
Peaky Blinders series 5
26 April
The Last Kingdom series 4