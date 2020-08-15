Jurassic World: Dominion has resumed filming post-coronavirus, and new on-set images have now been shared.

Work on the film was initially delayed following the outbreak of the pandemic earlier this year, but is back underway now.

New photos of the film have now been shared as part of a New York Times article documenting the COVID-19 safety measures that Dominion are employing on set, as one of the biggest Hollywood films to have resumed filming.

Advertisement

The new photos sees dinosaur animatronics returning in the new film. Speaking to Collider earlier this year, director Colin Trevorrow said: “We’ve actually gone more practical with every Jurassic movie we’ve made since the first one, and we’ve made more animatronics in this one than we have in the previous two.”

Earlier this month, Jurassic World: Dominion star Sam Neill has said that the upcoming film will be the “best yet.”

“Hold onto your hat. Getting’ my old one back this week, and facing off dinosaurs once again. Best yet,” he wrote on Twitter, adding: “Excited and terrified – these things will kill ya.”

In the new movie, Neil is set to reprise his role of Dr Grant from the first Jurassic Park films, and be joined by his original co-stars, Jeff Goldblum (who starred as Dr Ian Malcolm in the original saga and appeared in the previous Jurassic World film) and Laura Dern, who will reprise her role as Ellie Sattler.

Advertisement

The third film in the reboot franchise was confirmed last year and will also see the return of cast members Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard and Daniella Pineda. Its current release date is June 21, 2021.