A new deleted scene from Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon A Time In Hollywood has given us an extra look at Charles Manson.

The new scene is one of a handful of previously unseen cuts that are only now seeing the light of day via the film’s recent Blu-Ray release.

The deleted scene in question follows the sequence in the final version of the film where notorious serial killer Manson – played by Damon Herriman – heads to the Hollywood Hills home of Sharon Tate and Roman Polanski in the hope of finding producer Terry Melcher and Beach Boys member Dennis Wilson to help him further his music career.

The newly released deleted scene comes in the aftermath of Manson drawing a blank in finding the pair, and sees Manson instead get incredibly irate at Cliff Booth (Brad Pitt) while he’s repairing an aerial on the roof of Rick Dalton’s (Leonardo DiCaprio) home. See it in full here.

Quentin Tarantino recently confirmed that he will indeed be making another film, despite previously saying that Once Upon A Time In Hollywood would be his last.

The movie picked up five nods as the Golden Globe 2020 nominations were revealed this week: it’s up for best film, best actor (DiCaprio), best supporting actor (Pitt), best director (Tarantino) and best screenplay (Tarantino).

An NME review of the film calls it “Tarantino’s most satisfying work in decades,” adding: “It would be wrong to declare OUAT…IH to be quite so perfectly formed as Pulp Fiction, but there is no doubt that this is his most well-rounded and satisfying work since.

“The adrenaline rush of the final third resembles all that is special about Tarantino – audacious, brazen and impossibly thrilling.”