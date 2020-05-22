GAMING  

Home

News

Features

Reviews

FILM  

Home

News

Features

Reviews

Interviews

News Film News

New short film ‘Out’ features Pixar’s first openly gay main character

The bitesize movie is available on Disney+

By Rhian Daly
Out, Disney+, Pixar
A still from Pixar's 'Out' CREDIT: Disney+

A new short film called Out has arrived on Disney+ and it features Pixar’s first openly gay main character.

The film is part of the streaming service’s SparkShorts series and tells the story of Greg, who has moved in with his boyfriend and is struggling to come out to his parents.

Greg swaps bodies with his dog thanks to a magical dog and cat who appear outside his window and tries to stop his parents finding evidence of his relationship from his new four-legged shell. However, he soon realises he has nothing to hide.

Advertisement

Watch a teaser for Out, which was written and directed by Steven Clay Hunter, below now. The film is available to watch on Disney+ from today (May 22).

Earlier this year, it was reported The Eternals would be the first film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe to include a same-sex kiss, as well as an openly gay couple.

Haaz Sleiman will play a character who is married to gay superhero Phastos (played by Atlanta’s Brian Tyree Henry). “We represent a gay family and have a child,” Sleiman said. Of the kiss, he added: “It’s a beautiful, very moving kiss. Everyone cried on set. For me, it’s very important to show how loving and beautiful a queer family can be.”

Director Taika Waititi has also spoken about wanting to give Valkyrie a queer storyline in Thor: Love And Thunder and revealed a similar plotline was shot for 2017’s Thor: Ragnarok, but was cut from the final edit.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
NME Logo

The world’s defining voice in music and pop culture since 1952.

Join Our Mailing List

Sign Up Now >

© 2020 NME is a member of the media division of BandLab Technologies.