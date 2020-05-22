New short film ‘Out’ features Pixar’s first openly gay main character

A new short film called Out has arrived on Disney+ and it features Pixar’s first openly gay main character.

The film is part of the streaming service’s SparkShorts series and tells the story of Greg, who has moved in with his boyfriend and is struggling to come out to his parents.

Greg swaps bodies with his dog thanks to a magical dog and cat who appear outside his window and tries to stop his parents finding evidence of his relationship from his new four-legged shell. However, he soon realises he has nothing to hide.

Watch a teaser for Out, which was written and directed by Steven Clay Hunter, below now. The film is available to watch on Disney+ from today (May 22).

Earlier this year, it was reported The Eternals would be the first film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe to include a same-sex kiss, as well as an openly gay couple.

Haaz Sleiman will play a character who is married to gay superhero Phastos (played by Atlanta’s Brian Tyree Henry). “We represent a gay family and have a child,” Sleiman said. Of the kiss, he added: “It’s a beautiful, very moving kiss. Everyone cried on set. For me, it’s very important to show how loving and beautiful a queer family can be.”

Director Taika Waititi has also spoken about wanting to give Valkyrie a queer storyline in Thor: Love And Thunder and revealed a similar plotline was shot for 2017’s Thor: Ragnarok, but was cut from the final edit.