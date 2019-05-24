The new ‘Sonic the Hedgehog’ movie is being delayed until 2020

The iconic SEGA character's movie has now been pushed back.

It has been announced that the release date for the new Sonic the Hedgehog movie has been pushed back to 2020.

News of the delay comes after it was reported a few weeks ago that the movie would be redesigned after its first trailer divided fans on social media.

Director Jeff Fowler today (May 24) announced that Paramount have delayed the release of Sonic the Hedgehog by three months, to allow the visual effects team more time to work on a redesign of the iconic character. Tweeting the news, Fowler announced that the movie will now arrive February 14, 2020, writing: “Taking a little more time to make Sonic just right.”

After a character poster previously showed the Sega star looking surprisingly human, the first trailer revealed that Sonic’s powers have caused a power outage across the globe, and it isn’t long before the US government are on his case with Dr. Robotnik (Jim Carrey) – who has been tasked with the job of capturing the titular hero.

Meanwhile, you can now take a look at the best fan-created ‘paintover’ Sonic The Hedgehog redesigns.

Plenty of the illustrations look rather handsome. It’s funny how, by not straying too far from the classic character design we all know and love (bigger eyes, familiar Sonic proportions, generally looking less teenage fox-y and more hedgehog-y), it’s possible to come up with a Sonic that’s actually fit for the big screen and won’t bring out the spikiness of your prospective audience.