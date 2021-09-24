New ‘Super Mario Bros’ film cast announcement baffles social media

The cast of a new film adaptation of Super Mario Bros has been revealed, with fans reacting with confusion and derision online.

The animated film, produced by Illumination, the studio behind Minions, was announced yesterday during a Nintendo Direct broadcast. It will star Chris Pratt as the titular plumber and The Queen’s Gambit star Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach.

Jack Black will voice the villain Bowser, and It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia‘s Charlie Day will play Luigi. It will also feature Keegan-Michael Key as Toad, Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong, Fred Armisen as Cranky Kong, Kevin Michael Richardson as Kamek, and Sebastian Maniscalco as Spike.

Fans have reacted with a mixture of confusion, laughter and disappointment at the announcement. “Everyone is complaining about Chris Pratt being cast as Mario, but I think we should all take a moment to be glad it wasn’t James Corden,” joked one fan.

Everyone is complaining about Chris Pratt being cast as Mario, but I think we should all take a moment to be glad it wasn’t James Corden. — Wendigoon (@Wendigoon8) September 24, 2021

I will be rooting for this couple. I want Mario to lose. https://t.co/3BgjuYxwho — Maggie Mae Fish 🐟 (@MaggieMaeFish) September 24, 2021

Imagine surviving two recessions and a pandemic only to have to endure Chris Pratt as Mario — James Felton (@JimMFelton) September 24, 2021

The black and white image makes it look like this is a memorial for Chris Pratt, with his last words being "Mario". pic.twitter.com/FaT4KTX1p8 — Lance H. (@Imp_Animator) September 24, 2021

Truly the only silver lining I can glean from the Mario movie cast… It could have been worse pic.twitter.com/j04RNlE34r — Nathan Ellingsworth 🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️ (@NateAndDestroy) September 24, 2021

Others jokingly referred to Pratt’s casting as Mario as discrimination against Italian actors. “chris pratt playing mario is italiaphobia and i’m tired of acting like it isn’t,” said one Twitter user.

chris pratt playing mario is italiaphobia and i'm tired of acting like it isn't — hasanabi (@hasanthehun) September 23, 2021

chris pratt is playing mario pic.twitter.com/KiWVoVkY5z — Vincent Martella (@VinMan17) September 23, 2021

This man is voicing Mario 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/cJ7n0Sw8Dk — Leo (@JoyAnnihilation) September 24, 2021

Pratt himself has described the role as a “dream come true”, remembering his childhood years spent playing the original Super Mario Bros game on an arcade machine.

Announcing the film, Nintendo’s Shigeru Miyamoto said that Mario’s regular video game voice actor Charles Martinet would appear in “surprise cameos”.