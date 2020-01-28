New ‘The Thing’ film to be adapted from lost pages of original novel

The Thing, John Carpenter’s classic ’80s horror film, is to get a modern remake using content from lost pages of the novel upon which it is based.

The Kurt Russell-starring 1982 film is based on a book called Who Goes There? by science fiction writer John W. Campbell, which was published in 1938. Now, Universal Pictures has green-lit a fresh film adaptation featuring unused material from Campbell’s work.

A sequel to Carpenter’s film was never made despite fans calling for a conclusion to the original’s ambiguous ending. However, a prequel starring Mary Elizabeth Winstead and Joel Edgerton that focused on the original researchers in Antarctica who discover the alien seen in the 1982 film was released in 2011.

Advertisement

As reported by Bloody Disgusting, Universal and Blumhouse have teamed up for the new adaptation, working with the lost pages from the original book.

In 2018, an expanded manuscript of Who Goes There? titled Frozen Hell was uncovered, revealing an additional 45 pages that nobody had ever seen.

Producer Alan Donne recently announced that he is working on the film in a Facebook post that’s since been deleted [typed out by ScreenRant below]:

“It’s OFFICIAL! I received my signed contract and first check! I am Executive Producing a remake of THE THING but with additional chapters of John Campbell’s groundbreaking novel, Frozen Hell, that had been lost for decades. Now, for the first time ever, Campbell’s full vision will be realized on the big screen. The new film will include the very best of RKO’s THE THING FROM ANOTHER WORLD, John Carpenter’s classic THE THING and both books, Frozen Hell and Who Goes There?”

Advertisement

The Thing From Another World was the first film adaptation based on Campbell’s book, which was directed by Christian Nyby and released in 1951.