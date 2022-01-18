New trailer for ‘Janet Jackson’ and UK release date shared

A four-part documentary series about Janet Jackson is set to air at the end of the month – scroll down to watch the trailer.

Janet Jackson will premiere on Sky Documentaries and NOW from January 31, with two double bills airing over consecutive nights.

The documentary promises to follow Jackson’s life story “in her own words” and marks 40 years since the release of her first album.

A synopsis reads: “Janet has enjoyed immense success but also seen incredible tragedy. She has endured a tumultuous private life in the face of extraordinary public scrutiny.

“With no stone left unturned, Janet Jackson lifts the lid on her private life for the very first time and reveals the most intimate moments of the star ever caught on camera.”

Watch the new trailer below:

Detailing the topics of the documentary, a description went on: “The two-night, four-hour documentary event joins Janet as she travels back to her hometown of Gary, Indiana to see where her incredible journey began. She starts to look back at her own life and reflect on her fight to the top.

“Speaking like never before, Janet discusses everything including her Superbowl appearance with Justin Timberlake in 2004, the controversy surrounding her brother Michael Jackson, and becoming a mother later in life.”

Elsewhere, a separate documentary about Janet Jackson’s infamous incident at the 2004 Super Bowl, when Justin Timberlake exposed her breast during their halftime performance, was released late in 2019 and titled Malfunction: The Dressing Down Of Janet Jackson.