New trailer for Zack Snyder’s ‘Justice League’ arrives ahead of film’s debut

The second full-length trailer for Zack Snyder’s Justice League has arrived ahead of its release this week – watch it below.

The director was originally working on the 2017 DC movie but stepped down during the post-production stages after the death of his daughter. Joss Whedon took over from Snyder afterwards.

After fans, cast members and crew petitioned for Snyder’s original version to be given a release, Warner Bros confirmed the “Snyder Cut” was in the works. It arrives on Thursday (March 18) on HBO Max in the US and on NOW TV and Sky Cinema in the UK.

After the first trailer was shared last month, a new one was posted earlier this evening (March 14). You can watch it below.

Justice League brings together Batman (Ben Affleck), Superman (Henry Cavill), Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot), The Flash (Ezra Miller), Aquaman (Jason Momoa) and Cyborg (Ray Fisher) as they battle the sinister Darkseid.

Ahead of the first trailer’s release, a first look at Jared Leto’s Joker and a new look at Ben Affleck’s Batman were shared online.

Last week, a new teaser for the film was released, focusing on the upcoming film’s villains, giving a window into Darkseid and Steppenwolf’s involvement in the film.

Meanwhile, a number of HBO Max subscribers were able to watch Zack Snyder’s Justice League 10 days before its release thanks to a service error.

Last week, (March 8) Twitter user Doug Bass revealed that when he went to play Tom & Jerry, the new CGI/live-action hybrid film from director Tim Story, Snyder’s anticipated cut showed instead.

As noted by The Hollywood Reporter, writers at its publication – along with Bass and other users – were able to watch the first hour of the film before it was taken down. HBO said in a statement: “Zack Snyder’s Justice League was temporarily available on HBO Max and the error was addressed within minutes.”

It’s not clear why the service error occurred.