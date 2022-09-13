NewsFilm News

New Wave film director Jean-Luc Godard has died aged 91

He revolutionised French cinema in the 1960s

By Charlotte Krol
ZURICH, SWITZERLAND - NOVEMBER 30: Director Jean-Luc Godard looks on before receiving the Swiss Federal Design Award Grand Prix held at X-Tra on November 30, 2010 in Zurich, Switzerland. (Photo by The Image Gate/Getty Images)

Jean-Luc Godard, dubbed the godfather of France’s New Wave cinema, has died aged 91.

The newspaper Liberation reports that people close to the Franco-Swiss director have confirmed that he died today (September 13).

The filmmaker is known for movies including Breathless (1960) and Contempt (1963), which pushed cinematic boundaries.

Godard’s films showcased handheld camera work, jump cuts and existential dialogue that revolutionised French cinema and filmmaking in the 1960s.

As Reuters writes, Pulp Fiction and Reservoir Dogs filmmaker Quentin Tarantino is often cited as one of a more recent generation of pioneering directors who were initiated by Godard and his Paris-based contemporaries.

Godard was born into a Franco-Swiss family on December 3, 1930 in Paris’s plush Seventh Arrondissement. His father was a doctor, his mother the daughter of a Swiss man who founded Banque Paribas, then an illustrious investment bank.

Edgar Wright (Hot Fuzz, Baby Driver) has paid tribute the late filmmaker, saying that he was “one of the most influential, iconoclastic film-makers of them all”.

“It was ironic that he himself revered the Hollywood studio film-making system, as perhaps no other director inspired as many people to just pick up a camera and start shooting.”

Director Asif Kapadia, who has helmed films and documentaries including Senna, Amy and Diego Maradona, paid tribute to the late filmmaker, writing: “The King is Dead.”

Author, broadcaster and journalist Lee Zachariah also wrote about Godard, saying that his “early works are practically without peer”.

Breathless was my entry into French New Wave, inspiring me to always order dessert, pretend I need a newspaper, then skip out on the bill. RIP,” he wrote.

