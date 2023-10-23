Next James Bond film will be a “reinvention”, says producer

James Bond producers have shared an update on the next instalment, saying they are planning on “reinventing” the franchise.

Speaking in an interview with The Guardian, producer Barbara Broccoli explained why it will be a while before we see 007’s return following Daniel Craig’s departure in No Time To Die.

“I think these movies reflect the time they are in, and there’s a big, big road ahead reinventing it for the next chapter and we haven’t even begun with that,” Broccoli said.

She explained how, with Craig, they “wanted to focus on what a 21st-century hero would look like”, adding that modernisation is necessary when a new actor takes on the role.

“I go back to GoldenEye when everyone was saying ‘the Cold War is over, the wall is over, Bond is dead, no need for Bond, the whole world’s at peace and now there’s no villains’ – and boy was that wrong!” Broccoli said.

Broccoli is currently promoting Amazon reality series 007 Road To A Million, which sees nine pairs of contestants compete in various Bond-themed challenges to win £1million. The show is set to be released on November 10.

Earlier this month, Christopher Nolan was reported to be in talks to direct the next “two or three” films in the Bond franchise – but he apparently wants some creative control of the franchise’s direction.

According to sources at World Of Reel, Nolan wants to make faithful adaptations of the original Ian Fleming novels in “period settings”, while EON Productions reportedly wants to make a “full reboot for the modern era”.

An official announcement on who will direct the next James Bond outing, or who will be Craig’s successor, has yet to be made.

Those rumoured to replace Craig include Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Regé-Jean Page and Damson Idris.