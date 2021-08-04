Nicholas Hoult to play Dracula’s tormented henchman in ‘Renfield’

Nicholas Hoult will play Dracula’s infamous henchman Renfield in an upcoming horror film.

According to Deadline, the 31-year-old actor, known for starring in X-Men and Mad Max: Fury Road, has signed to star in the monster movie as the title character.

R.M. Renfield is a character from Bram Stoker’s original 1897 Dracula novel. He’s an inmate at an asylum believed to be suffering from delusions, but the source of his trauma actually comes from acting as Dracula’s servant.

The role has been portrayed before, notably in 1992’s Bram Stoker’s Dracula starring Gary Oldman and recently in 2016’s Penny Dreadful by Sam Barnett.

Renfield will be helmed by LEGO Batman and The Tomorrow War director Chris McKay, from an original story outline by The Walking Dead creator Robert Kirkman.

While there are no details regarding the plot, it’s believed to be set in the present day unlike other interpretations of the character. This is part of Universal’s plan for more monster movies following the success of The Invisible Man, with The Wolfman starring Ryan Gosling and a new spin on Van Helsing also in the works.

Recently, Hoult has starred in Hulu’s comedy-drama series The Great opposite Elle Fanning and film Those Who Wish Me Dead alongside Angelina Jolie.