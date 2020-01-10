News Film News

Nicholas Hoult joins cast of ‘Mission: Impossible’ 7 and 8

He's rumoured to be playing a villain

Charlotte Krol
Nicholas Hoult walks the red carpet ahead of the
Nicholas Hoult Credit: Jacopo Raule/Getty Images

Nicholas Hoult has confirmed himself as a star of the forthcoming seventh and eighth Mission Impossible movies.

The X-Men franchise actor responded to a question posed by the films’ director Christopher McQuarrie on Instagram in which he was tagged and asked: “care to raise a little hell?” Hoult responded: “Love to. Though why stop at a little?”

View this post on Instagram

Say, @nicholashoult, care to raise a little hell?

A post shared by Christopher McQuarrie (@christophermcquarrie) on

Advertisement

Sources have told The Hollywood Reporter that Hoult is rumoured to be portraying a villain.

The 30-year-old actor joins Tom Cruise, Rebecca Ferguson, Hayley Atwell, Shea Whigham and Pom Klementieff in the forthcoming pair of films, which hit screens in 2021 and 2022.

English actor Nicholas Hoult

The actor is known for his role as Beast in four X-Men films as well as his stints in 2015’s Mad Max: Fury Road and last year’s Tolkien and The Favourite.

He enters the Mission Impossible franchise months after coming in as runner up to play the Dark Knight in Matt Reeves’ The Batman. Last May, the actor revealed that he had tried to land the part of Jon Snow in Game of Thrones.

Advertisement

Filmmaker McQuarrie, who helmed 2015’s Mission Impossible: Rogue Nation and 2018’s Fallout, will write and direct the next two films.

Paramount and Skydance has dated the next Mission: Impossible film for July 23, 2021 and the eighth instalment for August 5, 2022.

Advertisement
Advertisement
NME Radar

The NME 100: Essential new artists for 2020

Thomas Smith -
Meet the NME 100, the essential new artists set to take over 2020 and the next decade. Your new favourite artist is waiting...
Read more
Features

Neil Peart obituary, 1952-2020: The Professor of drums who weaved fantasy into rock

Mark Beaumont -
One of the greatest.
Read more
Album Reviews

Georgia – ‘Seeking Thrills’ review: a jubilant celebration of the dancefloor

The Londoner's second album captures the push and pull of the club with a writerly eye
Read more
Advertisement

© 2019 NME is a member of the media division of BandLab Technologies.