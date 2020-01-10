Nicholas Hoult joins cast of ‘Mission: Impossible’ 7 and 8

Nicholas Hoult has confirmed himself as a star of the forthcoming seventh and eighth Mission Impossible movies.

The X-Men franchise actor responded to a question posed by the films’ director Christopher McQuarrie on Instagram in which he was tagged and asked: “care to raise a little hell?” Hoult responded: “Love to. Though why stop at a little?”

Advertisement

Sources have told The Hollywood Reporter that Hoult is rumoured to be portraying a villain.

The 30-year-old actor joins Tom Cruise, Rebecca Ferguson, Hayley Atwell, Shea Whigham and Pom Klementieff in the forthcoming pair of films, which hit screens in 2021 and 2022.

The actor is known for his role as Beast in four X-Men films as well as his stints in 2015’s Mad Max: Fury Road and last year’s Tolkien and The Favourite.

He enters the Mission Impossible franchise months after coming in as runner up to play the Dark Knight in Matt Reeves’ The Batman. Last May, the actor revealed that he had tried to land the part of Jon Snow in Game of Thrones.

Advertisement

Filmmaker McQuarrie, who helmed 2015’s Mission Impossible: Rogue Nation and 2018’s Fallout, will write and direct the next two films.

Paramount and Skydance has dated the next Mission: Impossible film for July 23, 2021 and the eighth instalment for August 5, 2022.