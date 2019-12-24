News Film News

Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds release ‘Distant Sky’ concert film online as Christmas present to fans

"With Love at Christmas, Nick."

Nick Reilly
Nick Cave grief
Nick Cave in concert at London's O2 CREDIT: Burak Singi/Redferns

Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds have released their 2018 concert film Distant Sky in its entirety on YouTube as an early Christmas present to fans.

Directed by award-winning filmmaker David Barnard, the film captures the band in full flight during their performance at Denmark’s Royal Arena in October 2017.

The film was later released in cinemas and several performances were subsequently posted online, but this marks the first time that fans can watch the entire concert for free.

Posting on Twitter, Cave wrote: “I’ve been getting many letters on The Red Hand Files asking about access to the Distant Sky Live in Copenhagen movie. Here it is! With Love at Christmas, Nick.”

You can watch it in full below.

The two-and-a half hour concert film sees Cave and The Bad Seeds. perform songs from their 2016 album ‘Skeleton Tree’ as well as tracks from their back catalogue.

In October this year, Cave & The Bad Seeds announced details of a UK and European tour for 2020 in support of their hugely acclaimed new album ‘Ghosteen’.

In a five-star review of ‘Ghosteen’, NME wrote: “Like C.S. Lewis’ ‘A Grief Observed’, this devastating album is the work of an artist attempting to make sense of loss. ‘Peace will come’. Nick Cave assures us, although it never really does.”

