Watch Nicolas Cage become “Nick Cage” in ‘The Unbearable Weight Of Massive Talent’ trailer

The first trailer has been released for The Unbearable Weight Of Massive Talent, where Nicolas Cage plays a version of himself.

Directed by Tom Gormican, the action comedy film stars Cage as a fictionalised interpretation of himself who is “creatively unfulfilled and facing financial ruin”.

A synopsis reads: “The fictionalised version of Cage must accept a $1million offer to attend the birthday of a dangerous superfan (Pedro Pascal).”

“Things take a wildly unexpected turn when Cage is recruited by a CIA operative (Tiffany Haddish) and forced to live up to his own legend, channelling his most iconic and beloved on-screen characters in order to save himself and his loved ones.

“With a career built for this very moment, the seminal award-winning actor must take on the role of a lifetime: Nick Cage.”

Alongside Cage, Pascal and Haddish, the film also stars Sharon Horgan (Catastrophe) as Cage’s ex-wife, Lily Sheen as Cage’s daughter and Neil Patrick Harris (Gone Girl) as Cage’s agent.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly about playing a different version of himself, Cage said: “[‘Nick Cage’] is an invented version of Nic Cage. The character is feeling unfulfilled and contending with the rejection that can happen so often in the small town that is Hollywood.

“It’s not me. I’m feeling pretty good about things.”

Cage was also recently cast as Dracula in Renfield, a new horror film starring Nicholas Hoult focusing on the vampire’s notorious henchman.

The Unbearable Weight Of Massive Talent is set to be released in cinemas April 22, 2022.