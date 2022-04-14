Nicolas Cage explains his love of Cornish pasties: “They are perfect”

Nicolas Cage has shared his love for Cornish pasties and his cottage in Somerset.

The actor, currently starring in The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, discussed his holiday home and his favourite lunchtime snack in a new interview with Absolute Radio.

“I have a modest little cottage in Somerset I have been dreaming to get back to but with everything we have been contending with it has been so difficult,” Cage said.

Advertisement

He added: “I am looking forward to getting back to your side of the world. Such nice people in Somerset.”

Discussing food specifically, he went on to say he had first had Cornish pasties in the US and has remained fond of them. “Well I love Cornish Pasties. I used to have Cornish Pasties believe it or not in Santa Monica, California,” he said.

“There was a place called the Ye Olde King’s Head pub, I used to go there as a child and have them. They are so delicious and they were the perfect thing to put in your lunch pall to go to school with I enjoyed them so much.”

Cage recently opened up about his “goth” nature, discussing his pet crow, Hoogan.

“Crows are very intelligent. And I like their appearance, the Edgar Allan Poe aspect,” Cage added, presumably in reference to the 19th century American writer’s famous poem, The Raven, which does not feature a crow. “I like the goth element. I am a goth.”

Advertisement

The Unbearable Weight Of Massive Talent is set to be released in cinemas April 22, 2022.