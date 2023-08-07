Nicolas Cage goes bald for new film ‘Dream Scenario’

A first-look image has been released from Dream Scenario starring Nicolas Cage – check it out below.

Directed by Kristoffer Borgli (Sick Of Myself), the comedy film was announced to open the platform competition program at this year’s Toronto Film Festival (TIFF).

In a statement about the film, Robyn Citizen, director, programming and platform lead at TIFF, said: “This surrealist satire-comedy has sharp, timely observations about social media culture – especially going viral – and its impact on the way that we interact with others in our day-to-day life. Cage delivers some of his finest work.”

Alongside Cage, Dream Scenario stars Julianne Nicholson, Michael Cera, Dylan Baker, Kate Berlant, Dylan Gelula and Tim Meadows.

World Premiere of Kristoffer Borgli’s DREAM SCENARIO starring Nicolas Cage at #TIFF23 pic.twitter.com/XPsAqRgvcs — A24 (@A24) August 2, 2023

Other films set to compete at the festival for the prize, which celebrates international films, include Dear Jassi from director Tarsem Singh Dhandwar, Kei Chika-ura’s Great Absence, and Ginevra Elkann’s I Told You So.

The 2023 Toronto Film Festival runs from September 7-17.

Earlier this year, Cage expressed interest in starring in a musical following roles in comedy films The Unbearable Weight Of Massive Talent and Renfield.

“Right now, I’m excited that the comedy is back on the menu,” Cage told Rolling Stone. “It hasn’t been there for, gosh, 15 years. That’s nice that I may have the opportunity to do more comedy. But I’ve never done a musical. That would be something that I would be curious about.”

In a four-star review of Renfield, NME wrote: “Renfield isn’t for the faint of heart, but if you’ve got a reasonably strong stomach and an appreciation for the tongue-in-cheek, it really is bloody good fun.”