Nicolas Cage looks set to play Nicolas Cage in bonkers new meta movie

Please let it happen

Nicolas Cage looks set to star as himself in an upcoming meta movie titled The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent.

The acting legend, who’s starred in films such as Face/Off, Con Air, The Wicker Man, and many more, will reportedly play a fictional version of Nic Cage who attempts to land a role in a Quentin Tarantino movie after his career takes a turn for the worst.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, production company Lionsgate is in final talks to pick up the project which is said to have been written by Tom Gormican and Kevin Etten. Gormican will also take on directing duties, the outlet claims.

Facing financial difficulties, the fictional Nic Cage agrees to pen a script for a billionaire member of the Mexican drug cartel in the film. He then becomes a CIA operative tasked with rescuing a presidential candidate’s child, who’s been kidnapped by the drug kingpin.

Throughout the film, the character – who struggles with a strained relationship with his daughter – also speaks to an egotistical and more successful version of himself from the ’90s.

Reports state that Cage signed up after bosses wrote to him insisting that the film was a love letter to his whirlwind career, rather than a spoof.

