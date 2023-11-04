Nicolas Cage opens up about times where “fame turned on him”

Nicolas Cage has opened up about the times “fame turned on him” in his career during a new interview.

Speaking to The Guardian, when asked if fame had turned on him, he replied: “Oh yeah!” before referring to times when he felt this has happened to him.

He continued: “There’ve been moments when things were broadcast about my finances, or mistakes I’d made became extremely public, and I felt all that.”

Cage recentlly played a retired assassin in In Tim Brown’s new film, The Retirement Plan.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Brown said he got Cage on board for the film after the actor liked the idea of playing someone older.

Brown told the publication: “I sent Mike [Nilon], his manager, the script, and he responded. He said that he thought it was really funny. He loved the family theme that’s running through it. He loved the idea of playing a grandfather and playing a bit older than his own age. So he liked the idea of being aged up, and that was pretty much it.

“We talked a lot about the material, and the comedy really drew him to it.”

Brown went on to praise Cage for his “phenomenal” ability as a comic actor and for his improvisational work on the film.

He continued: “I don’t know if he ever gets enough credit for being a tremendous comic actor because he does so much drama and action, but his comic ability is phenomenal. He has an ability to improvise and add just a little twist of something that I refer to as the ‘Nic Cage spice’.

“It’s hard to explain, but you love it. So he brought his Nic Cage-ism to this role in the Caymans with us, as he does in every role that he does, and I got really lucky that he liked the material.

Earlier this year, Cage expressed interest in starring in a musical following roles in comedy films The Unbearable Weight Of Massive Talent and Renfield.

“Right now, I’m excited that the comedy is back on the menu,” Cage told Rolling Stone. “It hasn’t been there for, gosh, 15 years. That’s nice that I may have the opportunity to do more comedy. But I’ve never done a musical. That would be something that I would be curious about.”

In a four-star review of Renfield, NME wrote: “Renfield isn’t for the faint of heart, but if you’ve got a reasonably strong stomach and an appreciation for the tongue-in-cheek, it really is bloody good fun.”

Cage’s latest film, Dream Scenario premiered at Toronto’s International Film Festival (TIFF) back in September.