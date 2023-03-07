Nicolas Cage says he doesn’t need to be in the Marvel Cinematic Universe: “I’m Nic Cage”

Nicolas Cage has provided a concise reason why he “doesn’t need” to be in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The actor discussed the current state of superhero movies while accepting the Variety Legend & Groundbreaker Award at the Miami Film Festival on Sunday (March 5).

“I’ve gotta be nice about Marvel movies, because I named myself after a Stan Lee character named Luke Cage,” the actor said (via Variety). “What am I going to do, put Marvel movies down? Stan Lee is my surrealistic father. He named me.”

He added: “I understand what the frustration is. I get it. But I think there’s plenty of room for everybody. I’m seeing movies like Tár. I’m seeing all kinds of artistic and independently driven movies. I think there’s plenty of room for everybody.”

Asked if he would want to appear in the MCU, Cage replied: “I don’t need to be in the MCU, I’m Nic Cage.”

The actor also discussed Tim Burton’s cancelled ‘90s superhero film Superman Lives, which, according to Cage, was shelved after Warner Bros. lost “a lot of money” on Burton’s 1996 film Mars Attacks!

“It was more of a 1980s Superman with like, the samurai black long hair,” Cage said about the cancelled interpretation. “I thought it was gonna be a really different, sort of emo Superman, but we never got there.”

Cage played the lead Marvel superhero in 2007’s Ghost Rider, which was followed by 2011 sequel Ghost Rider: Spirit Of Vengeance.

His next role is playing Dracula in upcoming comedy horror Renfield, where he stars opposite Nicholas Hoult, Ben Schwartz and Awkwafina. The film will be released in cinemas on April 14.