Nicolas Cage says he’s never going to retire from acting

Nicolas Cage has said that he will never walk away from acting in spite of his high movie count.

The actor, who believes that he has appeared in upwards of 117 films, addressed the subject of retirement in a recent interview.

“That can’t happen,” he told EW when asked if he would ever walk away from the job. “To do what I do in cinema has been like a guardian angel for me, and I need it.”

The actor, who recently appeared onscreen in culinary drama Pig, believes that he is “healthier” when he is doing his work.

“I need a positive place to express my life experience, and filmmaking has given me that,” he said.

He went on to compare his lengthy film count to that of Humphrey Bogart and James Cagney.

He added: “Jerry Lewis was one of my friends, and he and I would go and have dinner together, and he would say, ‘How many movies you got?’ I go, ‘I got about 100, how many you got?’ ‘I got 40. So you got twice as much as me?’ ‘Well, I didn’t know that, Jerry’.”

In July, Cage admitted that he won’t watch a fictional film in which he plays a version of himself.

The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent is due for release in April 2022. In the film, Cage’s onscreen version of himself agrees to make a paid appearance at a billionaire super fan’s birthday party.

“I will never see this movie,” Cage told Variety. “I’m told it’s a good movie. I’m told people love it and are enjoying the ride, but I made that for the audience.”

He added: “It’s too much for me to go to the premiere and sit there with everybody. Psychologically, that’s too bizarre and whacked out for me.”