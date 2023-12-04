Nicolas Cage sets timeline for retirement from acting

Nicolas Cage has opened up about the possibility of retirement from acting, sharing that his time on the big screen may be coming to an end.

The actor, known for his roles in films such as ‘Wild At Heart’, ‘Moonstruck’, ‘Dream Scenario‘ and more, spoke to Vanity Fair in a new interview in which he discussed the end of his film career, hinting that this streak of beloved performances may be coming to an end.

“I may have three or four more movies left in me,” he told the publication. “I do feel I’ve said what I’ve had to say with cinema. I think I took film performance as far as I could … I do want to get much more severe and stringent in my selection process … I want to say bye on a high note.”

Cage – who is turning 60 in January – went on to share that his father died at the age of 75 which led him to set a rough timeline of sorts for what he plans to do with his life.

“If I’m lucky, I have maybe a good 15 years and hopefully more,” he said. “What do I want to do with those 15 years, using my father as the model? It occurred very clearly to me that I want to spend time with my family.”

Speaking about his acting career to the publication, Cage said: "I think I took film performance as far as I could," and added that he wants to "say bye on a high note."

One of his more recent films was 2023’s Renfield. In a four-star review of the film, NME shared: “What really makes this film pop are the game performances – Hoult’s wry self-awareness nicely compliments Cage’s literal vamping – and flashy action sequences.

It continued: “McKay has crafted a blood-soaked blast where dismembered human limbs are used as clubs to beat people with and a humble piece of cutlery becomes a sort of Chekhov’s Gun: if you see a fork, chances are it’s going in someone’s jugular. Renfield isn’t for the faint of heart, but if you’ve got a reasonably strong stomach and an appreciation for the tongue-in-cheek, it really is bloody good fun.”

