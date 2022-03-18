Nicolas Cage wants to play Egghead villain in ‘The Batman’ sequel

Nicolas Cage has pitched himself to play a villain in a sequel to The Batman.

The actor was asked if there’s any roles he’d like to play at SXSW, when he proposed a deep-cut Batman villain from the 1960s TV series starring Adam West.

In an interview at SXSW with news channel Fox 7 Austin, Cage said: “We have this new [movie with] Robert Pattinson as The Batman, which I’m excited to see. I haven’t seen it yet but I think he would be terrific.

“The villain that Vincent Price played on the 60s show, Egghead, I think I want to have a go at Egghead. I think I can make him absolutely terrifying. And I have a concept for Egghead. So let them know over at Warner Bros., I’m down for Egghead.”

Egghead describes himself as “the world’s smartest criminal” and uses a variety of egg-themed weapons in the TV series, including laughing gas eggs and tear gas eggs. The character has also appeared in animated series Batman: The Brave And The Bold and The Lego Batman Movie.

In The Batman, directed by Matt Reeves, the caped crusader faces villains The Riddler (Paul Dano), Catwoman (Zoe Kravitz) and Penguin (Colin Farrell). The latter is set to return in a spin-off series on HBO Max.

Cage is promoting action-comedy film The Unbearable Weight Of Massive Talent, where he plays a fictionalised version of himself opposite Tiffany Haddish and Pedro Pascal. The film is scheduled to be released in cinemas on April 22, 2022.

The actor was also recently cast as Dracula in horror film Renfield, starring opposite Nicholas Hoult as the vampire’s henchman.