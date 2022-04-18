Nicolas Cage wants to star in a musical: “I would be curious”

Nicolas Cage has expressed interest in starring in a musical following his new film The Unbearable Weight Of Massive Talent.

The actor plays a fictionalised version of himself who is “creatively unfulfilled and facing financial ruin” in the action comedy, opposite Pedro Pascal and Tiffany Haddish.

Speaking to Rolling Stone, Cage said he’s hoping to have more comedic roles in the future – mentioning that he’s particularly “curious” about musicals.

Advertisement

“One of the stars that I really admire from the Golden Age [of Hollywood] is Tony Curtis,” Cage said. “I liked that he could do something like The Boston Strangler, but he could also do Some Like It Hot or Sweet Smell Of Success. He was this gifted talent that could do comedy and drama.

“Right now, I’m excited that the comedy is back on the menu. It hasn’t been there for, gosh, 15 years. That’s nice that I may have the opportunity to do more comedy. But I’ve never done a musical. That would be something that I would be curious about.”

The actor is also keen to continue starring in indie dramas in the future. “That’s my true passion, movies like Pig or Leaving Las Vegas or Joe,” Cage added. “Bringing Out The Dead – I saw that recently. I have to say that might be the best movie I ever made.”

Cage has expressed interest in a number of projects recently. He’s said he wants to play Jules Verne’s Captain Nemo, along with villain Egghead in a sequel to The Batman.

Advertisement

Last year, Cage was cast as Dracula in Renfield, a dark fantasy horror-comedy centred on the vampire’s noted henchman. Nicholas Hoult will play the title character, while Ben Schwartz and Awkwafina also star.

The film is written by Ryan Ridley and directed by Chris McKay (The Lego Batman Movie, The Tomorrow War). It’s scheduled to be released on April 14, 2023.