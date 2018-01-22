Watch Nicole Kidman speak out against ageism in Hollywood

Kidman made the comments during her Screen Actors Guild Awards acceptance speech

Nicole Kidman used her Screen Actors Guild Awards speech to speak out against ageism in Hollywood, arguing that the industry’s attitude towards older female stars is changing for the better.

Last night (January 21) saw Kidman pick up the SAG award for Outstanding performance by a female actor in a TV movie or limited series for her role as Celeste Wright in Big Little Lies.

During her speech, Kidman, 50, said that Hollywood’s current TV and film stars over 40 have “proven” that they are “powerful”.

“How wonderful it is that our careers can go beyond 40 years old because 20 years ago, we were pretty washed up by this stage in our lives,” Kidman said.

“We’ve proven — and these actresses and so many more have proven — we are potent and powerful and viable.”

“I just beg that the industry stays behind us because our stories are finally being told,” she added. “It’s only the beginning.”

Watch Kidman’s speech in full below:

The 24th Screen Actors Guild Awards ceremony, which is widely viewed as a strong indicator of who will win at the Academy Awards, was held at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles.

Last night’s ceremony saw Gary Oldman pick up Best Actor for his role as Winston Churchill in Darkest Hour.

But it was Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri that proved to be the biggest success of the night – with Martin McDonagh’s pitch black comedy picking up a total of three awards on a night when the major accolades were presented by an all-female line up.

Along with a Best Actress award for Frances McDormand, Sam Rockwell bagged the Best Supporting Actor gong for his role as a racist cop.

See the full SAG Awards winners list here.