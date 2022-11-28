Nicole Kidman bids $100k for Hugh Jackman ‘The Music Man’ hat

Nicole Kidman has bid $100,000 (£83,610) for a hat Hugh Jackman wore in The Music Man.

Jackman was selling the hat as part of a charity auction last Saturday (November 26) to benefit Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

The Greatest Showman actor posted a clip of the auction on his social media, showing the auction coming in at $19,000 (£15,885) before Kidman placed her bid

“I love you, I love Broadway, and I love what they do, Broadway Cares,” Kidman said, adding that The Music Man was “extraordinary.”

“The generosity and love emanating from Nicole Kidman leaves me speechless,” Jackman wrote in response in a post on Instagram. “Thank you Nic for your friendship and support!”

Commenting on the post herself, Kidman wrote: “Darling Hugh, to my friend of 30 years. Right back at you, such a generous, gorgeous man, it was a brilliant night in the theatre and an honor to be able to donate to BCEFA! Congratulations to the talented cast.”

Broadway Cares told People that Kidman’s donation was “by far the largest donation for any one auction item ever. There is much for which to be grateful this Thanksgiving weekend!”

Meanwhile, Hugh Jackman recently revealed he was initially offered the role of James Bond in 2006’s Casino Royale, but turned down the part due to the demands of playing Wolverine in the X-Men franchise.

He said he didn’t want to just play “the role of the hero action star. It was the meat-and-potatoes of a lot of American films, that archetype. It was all various forms of heroic guys in tough situations. I was like, ‘Uh, no. This is a problem.’”