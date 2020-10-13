Nicole Kidman horror movie ‘The Others’ set for remake at Universal

Acclaimed horror movie The Others is getting a remake, courtesy of Universal and Sentient Entertainment.

Directed by Alejandro Amenabar and starring Nicole Kidman, the 2001 movie is widely championed for its notorious twist ending. It grossed more than $200 million at the global box office upon release.

The official synopsis for The Others reads: “Grace (Nicole Kidman), the devoutly religious mother of Anne (Alakina Mann) and Nicholas (James Bentley), moves her family to the English coast during World War II.

“She awaits word on her missing husband while protecting her children from a rare photosensitivity disease that causes the sun to harm them. Anne claims she sees ghosts, Grace initially thinks the new servants are playing tricks but chilling events and visions make her believe something supernatural has occurred.”

The remake will be produced by Renee Tab and Christopher Tuffin from Sentient, alongside Lucas Akoskin from Aliwen Entertainment. There is no word yet on a director or cast members attached to the project.

Executives are currently meeting with writers to adapt the script, with no word on how faithful the new film will be to the original thriller.

News of a remake for The Others first broke in April, with Tab telling Deadline: “It is almost eerie and uncanny how timely the themes are today: self-isolation, paranoia and fear, and of course the intense desire to protect our children and ourselves from harm.

“We look forward to unraveling the layers behind lead character Grace, whose pain and demons draw viewers into a truly compassionate journey.”