Nicole Kidman reveals she used to be engaged to Lenny Kravitz

Nicole Kidman has revealed that she was once engaged to Lenny Kravitz.

The actress recently spoke in an interview with NET-A-PORTER’s digital magazine, The EDIT, where she discussed her upcoming HBO series Big Little Lies, saying of co-star Zoe Kravitz: “Well, I knew Zoe because I was engaged to her father. It’s all in the family!”

Kidman was romantically linked to Kravitz in 2003, following her divorce from Tom Cruise, but the relationship was never confirmed. She later married country singer Keith Urban in 2006, to who she is still married to.

“I love Lenny,” Kidman went on to add. “He’s a great guy.”

Kidman had previously revealed that she had been secretly engaged, but failed to reveal who to. She told Vanity Fair of the romance in 2007: “It just wasn’t right. I wasn’t ready. We weren’t ready.”

Kidman has previously spoken about her failed romance with Jimmy Fallon. Appearing twice on the star’s late-night show, Kidman recalled: “We were kind of lurking in the kitchen. Everyone went out, and I’m waiting and waiting and waiting. And you’re at the buffet, and this is so true and you know it. And you still didn’t ask for my number, so you were so not interested.”

