Nicole Kidman, Reese Witherspoon to star in new TV series from ‘Ally McBeal’ creator

The series is titled 'Big Little Lies' and follows a trio of mothers whose lives crumble murderously

Nicole Kidman and Reese Witherspoon are to star together in a True Detective-style “limited series” on US TV.

Titled Big Little Lies, the series is being written by David E Kelley, creator of numerous hit US TV shows including Ally McBeal, The Practice and Boston Legal.

The series is based on the novel of the same name by Liane Moriarty, which follows three mothers of small children whose seemingly perfect lives deteriorate with bloody consequences. The series’ third female lead has yet to be cast.

According to Variety, the series will be shopped out to US networks shortly.

Kidman will next be seen on screen as the villain in the Paddington movie, which opens in UK cinemas this Friday (November 28). Witherspoon is being tipped for an Oscar nomination for her performance in Wild, which tells the true story of a woman who embarked on a 1,000-mike trek across America following the death of her mother and a painful divorce. It opens in UK cinemas on January 16.