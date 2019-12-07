Nielsen publishes ‘The Irishman’ release day viewing data – ‘Bird Box’ still reigns for its first week

Ratings firm Nielsen has released viewing figures logged on the release day of Netflix film The Irishman.

Martin Scorsese’s gangster epic, which has a lengthy 209-minute run-time, was watched by 751,000 US viewers in its entirety upon its release on November 27 [Nielsen data cited by Variety].

That amounts to 18 per cent of the day’s viewers, meaning that the film performed similarly to Bird Box [the latter’s figures via The Verge] which was released on Netflix in 2018.

Beyond the release day figures, however, Bird Box saw 26 million views within its first five days. By comparison The Irishman saw “an average minute audience of nearly 13.2 million viewers with a reach of over 17.1 million unique US viewers,” according to Nielsen.

But Nielsen’s figures show that The Irishman has beaten another big Netflix film, El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie, with regards to first-day viewing. Only 11 per cent of the El Camino’s viewers kept watching the movie until the end on its release day despite its much shorter running time (two hours).

Additionally, The Irishman‘s most successful day to date is its release day (November 27) with 930,000 people watching the film in full.

In related news, Scorsese has asked would-be viewers of The Irishman to avoid watching it on their phones.