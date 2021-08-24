‘Night Of The Living Dead’ actress Marilyn Eastman dies aged 87

Actress Marilyn Eastman, best known for starring in Night Of The Living Dead, has died aged 87.

Eastman died peacefully in her sleep on Sunday (August 22), confirmed by her son John Eastman in a Facebook post.

“I’m very sad to announce the passing of my mother, Marilyn Eastman on 8/22/21 in Tampa, Florida,” the message reads.

“She was a hard working single mother who raised my brother and I on her own. I cannot overstate how much she enjoyed the affection and attention shown to her by countless ‘NOLD’ fans, and up until several weeks ago, was planning personal appearances.”

Eastman played Helen Cooper in George Romero’s 1968 zombie classic, which she also helped finance as one of the producing partners on the film.

The George A. Romero Foundation paid tribute to Eastman in a statement, which reads: “It is with great sadness that we can confirm the passing of Marilyn Eastman on 8/22/21.

“Please join us in wishing her family peace at this painful time. Godspeed, Marilyn. Give our love to Karl.”

Godspeed, Marilyn. Give our love to Karl.

The actress is also known for starring in an episode of detective series Perry Mason and the 1996 horror film Santa Claws.

Eastman is survived by her two sons, John and Michael, along with five grandchildren and eight great grandchildren. She was in a relationship with film producer Karl Hardman until his death in September 2007.