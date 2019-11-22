It comes after Elijah Wood expressed interest in producing a remake of the horror classic

The estate of Nightmare On Elm Street creator Wes Craven are looking into a new movie and TV show based on the horror classic.

Craven’s estate reclaimed the rights to the film earlier this year. Now, according to Bloody Disgusting, after the acquisition they’re looking at pitches for both a movie remake and a TV show likely to air on streaming service HBO Max.

Since the original film introduced the world to Freddie Krueger in 1984, and with the rights taken away from Craven, the franchise has seen six sequels, a crossover and a 2010 remake before Craven passed away in 2015.

The new development follows a recent pledge from Lord Of The Rings star Elijah Wood, who wants to produce a new reboot of Nightmare On Elm Street with his production company SpectreVision.

“It definitely has that aspect of pie in the sky, of getting to play in a certain sandbox, you know?” Wood said of the potential to make a new film in the franchise.

“It’s a universe and a character and an idea that would be a fun sandbox to play in. It’s trying to do something different.”

