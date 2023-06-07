NME Screens to host ‘Asteroid City’ preview screening

In partnership with Universal Pictures UK

The fourth instalment of NME Screens will show Wes Anderson’s critically acclaimed Asteroid City ahead of the film’s UK release. Find out how to get tickets below.

NME Screens – which creates exclusive film and TV experiences for NME‘s millions of readers – launched in March, kicking off with a celebration of noughties NYC indie documentary Meet Me In The Bathroom. It returned several weeks later, showing fantasy epic Dungeons And Dragons: Honour Among Thieves to a packed-out Finsbury Park Picturehouse; before a hotly anticipated screening of DC superhero blockbuster The Flash thrilled film fans at Warner House on June 1.

The next screening in the series is Asteroid City – Wes Anderson’s 11th feature film which stars Jason Schwartzman, Scarlett Johansson, Tom Hanks, Tilda Swinton, Maya Hawke and many, many more. It will take place on June 20 at Everyman King’s Cross in London. Tickets are free and available now via Dice.

Asteroid City debuted at Cannes Film Festival last month to positive reviews from critics. NME called it “a ​​star-stuffed UFO adventure” with “an unmatched A-list cast” and predicted “the Anderson faithful will certainly be rewarded by a lush-looking film and a cast so big, there hasn’t even been time to mention Margot Robbie, Liev Schreiber, Hope Davis, Matt Dillon, Willem Dafoe and Jeff Goldblum.”

According to an official press release, Asteroid City takes place in “a fictional American desert town circa 1955.” It follows the fortunes of “a Junior Stargazer/Space Cadet convention (organized to bring together students and parents from across the country for fellowship and scholarly competition)” which is “spectacularly disrupted by world-changing events.” It arrives two years after Anderson’s last project, the BAFTA-nominated comedy drama The French Dispatch.

Asteroid City will be released in UK and Irish cinemas on June 23.