NME Screens to host exclusive preview screening of ‘Back to Black’

In partnership with STUDIOCANAL

NME Screens is back with another exciting opportunity to see one of the year’s biggest new films before anyone else. This time we’ll be showing Sam Taylor-Johnson’s moving exploration of Amy Winehouse, Back to Black. Find out how to get tickets below.

NME Screens – which creates exclusive film and TV experiences for NME‘s millions of readers in print, online and social media – was launched in March 2023, and has since hosted sold-out screenings of buzzy social satire Saltburn, fantasy epic Dungeons And Dragons: Honour Among Thieves, Wes Anderson’s acclaimed sci-fi comedy Asteroid City, celebration of noughties NYC indie documentary Meet Me In The Bathroom and more.

Advertisement

Next up is Back to Black, the first film to bring this century’s most iconic female British singer to the big screen in a live-action movie. Directed by Sam Taylor-Johnson (Nowhere Boy) and starring Industry favourite and rising actress Marisa Abela, Back to Black chronicles the life and music of Amy Winehouse, through the journey of adolescence to adulthood and the creation of one of the best-selling albums of our time, 2006’s multi-Grammy-winning record ‘Back To Black’. Also starring are Jack O’Connell, Eddie Marsan and Oscar-nominated legend Lesley Manville. Nick Cave and Warren Ellis of The Bad Seeds have recorded the score.

Taking place at Everyman King’s Cross in London on Tuesday April 9, the screening comes ahead of the film’s release in cinemas on April 12. Exclusive NME merch will be on offer and tickets are free, available now via Fixr.