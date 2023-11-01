NME Screens returns with ‘Saltburn’ preview screening

In partnership with Warner Bros. UK

NME Screens is set to return for its fifth instalment next month with a special showing of Emerald Fennell’s latest film Saltburn. Find out how to get tickets and see the hotly anticipated title ahead of its UK release below.

Creating exclusive film and TV experiences for pop culture fans, NME Screens launched in March with a celebration of noughties NYC indie documentary Meet Me In The Bathroom. Fantasy epic Dungeons And Dragons: Honour Among Thieves was shown to a packed-out Finsbury Park Picturehouse several weeks later; before screenings of DC superhero blockbuster The Flash and Wes Anderson’s acclaimed Asteroid City followed.

Next up is Saltburn – writer-director Emerald Fennell’s second feature film, arriving three years after her Oscar-winning debut Promising Young Woman announced her as one of cinema’s most exciting new talents. It stars Academy Award-nominated actor Barry Keoghan and Euphoria favourite Jacob Elordi alongside British acting icons Rosamund Pike, Richard E. Grant and Carey Mulligan. The NME Screens event will take place on November 14 at Everyman Borough in London. Tickets are free and available now via Dice.

Per an official press release, Saltburn brings us a “beautifully wicked tale of privilege and desire.” It follows student Oliver Quick (Keoghan) who is “struggling to find his place at Oxford University” when he meets “charming and aristocratic Felix Catton (Elordi)”. Oliver soon finds himself drawn into Felix’s luxurious world when he invites him to Saltburn, “his eccentric family’s sprawling estate, for a summer never to be forgotten.”

Saltburn will be released in UK and Irish cinemas on November 17.