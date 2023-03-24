NME Screens to host ‘Dungeons & Dragons: Honour Among Thieves’ preview screening

NME is set to launch the second instalment of its new NME Screen series – hosting an advanced screening of Dungeons & Dragons: Honour Among Thieves. Find out how to get tickets below.

The series – which creates exclusive film and TV experiences for NME‘s millions of entertainment fans – was launched earlier this month, kicking off with a celebration of ’00s NYC indie documentary Meet Me In The Bathroom.

Next, the series will host a special screening of the upcoming fantasy film, Dungeons & Dragons: Honour Among Thieves – starring Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Hugh Grant and more.

Taking place at London’s Finsbury Park Picturehouse on Thursday March 30, the screening comes ahead of the film’s release the following day. Exclusive NME and Dungeons & Dragons merch will also be on offer – tickets are free and available now via Dice.

Based on the iconic board game of the same name, the live-action fantasy follows a charming thief and a band of unlikely adventurers, who partake in an epic heist to retrieve a lost relic. However, the plan goes horribly wrong when they run into the wrong people.

Dungeons & Dragons: Honour Among Thieves is produced by Jeremy Latcham, and also stars Regé-Jean Page, Justice Smith, Sophia Lillis, Chloe Coleman, and Daisy Head.

Earlier this month, Tame Impala shared a new single, ‘Wings Of Time’, written as part of the film’s soundtrack. “Being asked to do a track for the D&D soundtrack seemed like an unmissable opportunity to indulge in my long-time love of fantasy prog rock,” said frontman Kevin Parker of the track.

Dungeons & Dragons: Honour Among Thieves hits UK, Irish and US cinemas on March 31. Get tickets here.