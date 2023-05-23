NME Screens to host ‘The Flash’ preview screening

The third instalment of NME Screens will give film fans the chance to see DC superhero blockbuster The Flash early at a special preview event. Find out how to get tickets below.

NME Screens – which creates exclusive film and TV experiences for NME‘s millions of readers – was launched in March, kicking off with a celebration of noughties NYC indie documentary Meet Me In The Bathroom. It returned for another exclusive event several weeks later, showing fantasy epic Dungeons And Dragons: Honour Among Thieves – which stars Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Hugh Grant and more – to a packed out Finsbury Park Picturehouse in London.

Next, the series will host a special screening of The Flash – which sees Ezra Miller return to play the titular hero possessed of superhuman speed.

Advertisement

Taking place at Warner House in London on June 1, the screening comes ahead of the film’s release on June 14. Exclusive NME and The Flash merch will also be on offer – tickets are free and available now via Dice.

The Flash marks the end of an 83-year wait for the speedy legend to get his own big-screen outing. Created by writer Gardner Fox and artist Harry Lampert and debuted in print in 1940, the comic book favourite (secret identity Barry Allen) has appeared in various forms on TV over the years, and was played by Miller in Batman v Superman: Dawn Of Justice (2016), Suicide Squad (2016) and Justice League (2017).

The new film will finally let Flash take charge. Discovering his powers to travel back in time, Barry returns to the day his mum died, looking to change her fate for the better. However, when his actions cause dangerous changes in history, Barry finds himself facing off with a deadly enemy bent on global destruction.

The Flash also stars Sasha Calle, Michael Shannon, Ron Livingston and Michael Keaton, making the latter’s return as Batman for the first time since Tim Burton’s iconic adventure Batman Returns (1992). The film arrives in UK and Irish cinemas on June 14. Get tickets here.