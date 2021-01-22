The release of the next James Bond film has been delayed for a third time due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

No Time To Die will now make its cinematic bow on October 8, an official announcement confirmed, having been pushed back twice previously from its original release date of April 2020.

It means that Daniel Craig’s final outing as the iconic spy will now debut 18 months after its original release date.

Defending the decision in October 2020, Craig told The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon: “This thing is just bigger than all of us. We just want people to go and see this movie in the right way, in a safe way.”

The actor added: “Cinemas all around the world are closed at the moment. We want to release the movie at the same time all around the world and this isn’t the right time.”

The decision to delay No Time To Die was considered to be a major blow for cinemas around the world, with the Cineworld chain announcing soon after that it would be closing all of its cinemas in the UK and the US.

Bond’s delay has also sparked a series of delays for other major releases – with Sony pushing back Ghostbusters: Afterlife, Peter Rabbit 2, Morbius, Uncharted, and Cinderella, which stars Camila Cabello in the title role.

while Universal has moved Tom Hanks’ Bios from April to November.