‘No Time to Die’ producer opens-up about Danny Boyle’s exit

No Time To Die‘s producer has opened-up about former director Danny Boyle’s exit from the latest James Bond film.

Boyle quit the movie back in 2018 over apparent creative differences, and was later replaced by Cary Joji Fukunaga.

Bond producer Barbara Broccoli has now elaborated a bit on the reason for the director’s departure, saying they parted in a “respectful” way.

“It was hard on both sides because we had mutual respect and admiration, but better to know [the differences] before you embark on a project,” Broccoli told Variety.

“We worked together well for a number of months, but there came a point when we were discussing the kind of film that we wanted to make, and we both came to the conclusion we were not aligned.

“Movies are very hard to make when you’re all on the same page. When you’re not, it’s basically impossible; We recognised that, and in a respectful way we realised that it wasn’t going to work out.”

However, they said that Fukunaga had “brought a fresh new approach”, adding: “He’s made an emotionally engaging film. It’s epic both in the emotional scale and on the landscape scale.”

Meanwhile, last week it was revealed that Billie Eilish would be singing the theme for No Time To Die, becoming the youngest artist in history to take on a Bond theme.

On top of that, Johnny Marr will be teaming up with composer Hans Zimmer to write the score for the movie.