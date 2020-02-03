James Bond: New ‘No Time To Die’ trailer debuts during Super Bowl

A brand new teaser for upcoming James Bond film No Time to Die has dropped during the Super Bowl.

While brief, the new clip gives us fresh looks at Rami Malek’s new villain Safin and Lashana Lynch’s new 00 agent Nomi.

In one scene, Daniel Craig’s Bond and Nomi prepare to fly a small plane out of a larger one as he asks her: “Have you ever flown one of these things before?”

We also hear Christoph Waltz’s returning Blofeld declaring: “When her secret finds its way out, it’ll be the death of him”, as the titles tease a film that will “change everything”.

The first trailer for the long-awaited 25th Bond outing dropped at the end of last year, and the film will mark the last outing for Craig as 007.

Billie Eilish is set to sing No Time to Die‘s theme tune, becoming the youngest artist to do so in the process.

“It feels crazy to be a part of this in every way,” she said. “To be able to score the theme song to a film that is part of such a legendary series is a huge honour. James Bond is the coolest film franchise ever to exist. I’m still in shock”.

On top of that, Hans Zimmer will compose the movie’s score alongside Johnny Marr.

The film’s official synopsis reads: “In No Time To Die, Bond has left active service and is enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica. His peace is short-lived when his old friend Felix Leiter from the CIA turns up asking for help.

“The mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be far more treacherous than expected, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology.”