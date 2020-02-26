‘No Time To Die’ set to be longest James Bond film yet

No Time To Die looks set to be the longest James Bond film in the franchise’s history.

Read More: The 10 Best James Bond Themes Ever

The long-awaited 25th instalment of Bond is due for release on April 2, and will be Daniel Craig’s final outing as the iconic spy.

As further details surrounding the plot continue to emerge, it now appears that the upcoming dose of 007 will offer us more Bond than ever before.

Advertisement

According to a listing from US cinema chain Regal, No Time To Die will clock in at a total runtime of 163 minutes (2 hours 43 minutes).

This means – if accurate – that the new film will beat the record currently held by Spectre, which is 2 hours and 40 minutes long overall.

No Time To Die will pick up five years after the events of the last movie, introducing a retired James Bond who is enjoying a quiet new life in Jamaica.

Yesterday, a behind-the-scenes video feature was shared online offering an insight into the film from director Cary Joji Fukunaga. The filmmaker described No Time To Die as “a culmination of all that Bond has become. It’s all that he’s seen, all the trauma, the loss.”

The film’s official synopsis reads: “In No Time To Die, Bond has left active service and is enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica. His peace is short-lived when his old friend Felix Leiter from the CIA turns up asking for help.

Advertisement

“The mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be far more treacherous than expected, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology.”

Meanwhile, Billie Eilish has shared her highly-anticipated theme for the 25th James Bond film. Following its release, she performed the song at this month’s BRIT Awards ceremony